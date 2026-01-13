Way of the Hunter Wild Europe is out now for a picturesque hunting adventure on the continent

Things are getting wild

Way of the Hunter Wild Europe is available on iOS and Android

It sees you exploring the Transylvanian wilderness as you hunt real-world beasties

Try before you buy with their optional demo version

Hunting for sport is a controversial practice, and it's pretty telling that for some, it's a byword for animal cruelty. However, if the thrill of the chase is your thing, there's no need to tramp out into the wilderness when you can do so from the comfort of your phone with Way of the Hunter Wild Europe now available to purchase on iOS and Android!

If you're not already familiar with the Way of the Hunter series, this open-world first-person shooter (though that description is selling it short) sees you navigating a map inspired by real-world terrain and hunting down different animals. It offers up everything you'd experience from a real hunt, including ballistics simulation, weather and realistic tracking.

While the original focused on the Pacific Northwest, as you might expect from the name, Wild Europe takes you to the continent and a vast wilderness inspired by none other than Transylvania. But don't worry, there's no vampires hanging around (probably).

On the hunt

For enthusiasts, Way of the Hunter recreates the real-life experience very well with all manner of real-world firearms and equipment represented in-game. While for newcomers it offers a realistic and atmospheric experience very different to your usual first-person shooter. And even better, it's running a try-before-you-buy model to let you give it a go if you're unsure.

The Way of the Hunter series is one which I think fits into a very comfortable niche. I've only ever been hunting once, but it's not exactly as relaxing as fishing is, in my opinion. However, experiencing the great outdoors with the tension of the hunt is a pretty compelling way to spend an afternoon on mobile.

But if you're looking for the excitement of hunting your fellow man instead, maybe it's better to stick to the average FPS.