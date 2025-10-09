Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is now available worldwide for iOS, Android and PC

Preferred Partner Feature

Be your own anime self in this anime-style MMORPG

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is now available in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania

Build your personal avatar and explore a vast open world

Share in the cross-platform adventure via iOS, Android, and PC

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, the long-awaited anime MMORPG, has finally launched, bringing cross-platform action to iOS, Android, and PC devices worldwide.

As covered in our recent review, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is far from your typical MMORPG, and its core slogan of "Be Your Own Anime Self — Explore, Connect, and Fight Together" provides a perfect summary of what lies in store.

From the get-go, you’ll get to design your own unique hero with one of the most comprehensive customisation suites to be found in any contemporary RPG. There are over 127 adjustable parameters, and a global dye system covering over 250 parts, which allow you to design every conceivable detail of your anime avatar before diving into the vast and beautiful fantasy world of Regnus.

There are also a multitude of classes (eight in total) to choose from, each with a unique ability set which can combine together to unleash spectacular combos on your opponents. Whether you prefer to tear into combat with swift melee strikers, or stay back and snipe with powerful ranged spellcasters, there’s a class for every playstyle.

What’s more, thanks to the game’s mega-server, you’ll be joined in your exploration of Regnus by players across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania, with ample opportunity to establish friendships through guilds, housing, and diverse social events.

If you’re ready to share in the adventure then you can find Blue Protocol: Star Resonance available to download now. It is free-to-play and available for iOS, Android, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

You can also stay up to date with all the latest community news by following the game’s official Discord, TikTok, and X channels.