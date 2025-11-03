Idle Horizons Guide: 7 Tips to boost your battles

Between figuring out which heroes are worth investing in and how to spend your Gems, there’s a lot that can make or break your early progress - which is where our Idle Horizons guide comes in.

Idle Horizons might look like your typical auto battler at first glance, but there’s a surprising amount of strategy behind it. Between figuring out which heroes are worth investing in and how to spend your Gems, there’s a lot that can make or break your early progress.

So, after plenty of experimenting (and more than a few wasted summons), here are my top seven tips to help you get a strong start.

Before anything else, don't forget to have a look at our Idle Horizons tier list, where we dive deep into which heroes are worth investing in and which ones aren't.

Let's get on with the Idle Horizons guide, then, shall we?