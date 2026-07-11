Idle Horizons codes (July 2026) - Free gems and summons

As someone who absolutely loves pixelated games, I loved this fun little adventure where you deploy heroes and try to fight off all kinds of enemies. As usual, the developers have decided to treat us players with some redeem codes to boost our start.

You will get lots of Gems (that you can use to summon more heroes), more than enough Summon Scrolls to pull a few heroes, and even an exclusive Legendary hero, Ignis, from the Idle Horizons codes. All of these will set you up for success if you happen to redeem them right at the beginning of your gameplay.

So, let's check them out.

Here are the working Idle Horizons codes

C1D8493045 (expires July 15th) (new!)

Expired

35D9F6F2EC (expires July 09th)

(expires July 09th) D0E0C60F5E (expires July 02nd)

(expires July 02nd) 93E3A34AB4 (expires June 25th)

(expires June 25th) F9E2DD3001 (expires June 18th)

(expires June 18th) 29A7A44D19 (expires June 11th)

(expires June 11th) B120500D31 (expires June 04th)

(expires June 04th) 2B2635B44A (expires May 28th)

(expires May 28th) A6F320B7CE (expires May 21st)

(expires May 21st) 02F2DBC351 (expires May 14th)

(expires May 14th) 49A7C03C81 (expires May 07th)

(expires May 07th) 379A13CD53 (expires April 30th)

(expires April 30th) FCE9CA2F95 (expires April 23rd)

(expires April 23rd) 64ED3275BB (expires April 16th)

(expires April 16th) CCFABA193E (expires April 09th)

(expires April 09th) 16DF6E4CBB (expires April 02nd)

(expires April 02nd) 41800616B7 (expires March 26th)

(expires March 26th) C2BEF47B3A (expires March 19th)

(expires March 19th) 647A04B2E7 (expires March 12th)

(expires March 12th) 6C6B2B555A (expires March 05th)

(expires March 05th) 11A62279CA (expires February 26th)

(expires February 26th) 81515184B6 (expires February 19th)

(expires February 19th) ABB8D43E93 (expires February 12th)

(expires February 12th) E1914DF461 (expires February 05th)

(expires February 05th) D75E118674 (expires January 29th)

(expires January 29th) A19AD3C436 (expires January 22nd)

(expires January 22nd) 31A155C847 (expires January 15th)

(expires January 15th) 003CAAA46C (expires January 08th)

(expires January 08th) B25E9C93BD (expires January 01st)

(expires January 01st) 858E605CB0 (expires December 25th)

(expires December 25th) C348248ACF (expires December 18th)

(expires December 18th) CD7529C43A (expires December 11th)

(expires December 11th) 289CFE1A45 (expires December 04th)

(expires December 04th) RUSH0925 - rewards

rewards FBC25 - 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets

- 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets TIKTOK25 - 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets

- 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets JOINDISCORD - 250k Gold, 500 Gems, 10 Summon Scrolls, 3 Challenge Tickets, 3 Arena Tickets

- 250k Gold, 500 Gems, 10 Summon Scrolls, 3 Challenge Tickets, 3 Arena Tickets PLEASE - 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets

- 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets GULLIBLE - 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets

- 1000 Gems, 3 Challenge Tickets, 15 Summon Scrolls, 3 Arena Tickets IGNISNOW - 20 Ignis Hero Shards

- 20 Ignis Hero Shards GCPOUTAGE0625 (redeemable only to some accounts)

(redeemable only to some accounts) ARENASHOP00

SK02625

RC0225

NEWYR2025

LAG5PROMO

How to redeem codes in Idle Horizons

Step 1 : Make sure you play until story level 10 to unlock the Shop , then head over there.

: Make sure you play until to unlock the , then head over there. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see the Misc. section.

: Scroll all the way until you see the section. Step 3 : Tap on Code .

: Tap on . Step 4: Type in your code, then hit Confirm.

Here is how you can redeem the codes, step by step:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

Sometimes, the devs can issue Idle Horizons codes on their social media accounts, like Discord . If you're not sure where to look, I recommend you save this page and take a peek every now and then, since we keep it updated!You might have some issues redeeming some of the codes, especially with the "" one. This code is only valid for some accounts.

If you have issues with the other codes, make sure you type them exactly as shown (preferably copy and paste them), because they have a lot of zeros or the letter "o", and they are also case-sensitive.

That can make them pretty difficult to get right on your first go. So, it's best if you can just copy them from the list straight up.

About Idle Horizons

The goal is to deploy a few powerful heroes (have a look at our Idle Horizons tier list too!) and advance through the story stages. You will strengthen your heroes and slowly start seeking bigger and bigger challenges, like in the Arena. It's got a super fun PvP aspect, and you can even play it at your own pace.

The gacha is quite rewarding, so you can easily power up your heroes by getting dupes. As someone who likes pixelated games and gachas, I think this is top-tier!

If you like a good RPG and you're looking for other freebies to grab, try Era of Warfare gift codes or Jujutsu Infinite codes in case you're more of an anime fan.