Era of Warfare gift codes (August 2025)

You'll get plenty of excellent rewards from Era of Warfare codes, including exclusive items to customise your avatar, plenty of Diamonds and Roses to boost your popularity, and more than enough items to enhance your gear. Ideally, you should use them on your higher-level gear.

Let's take a look at all the active codes!

Active Era of Warfare codes

Super01 - rewards

rewards Super 02 - rewards

rewards EOW666 - 10 Rune Tickets, 3 Awakening Transcend Stones, 10 Gear Treasure Tokens

- 10 Rune Tickets, 3 Awakening Transcend Stones, 10 Gear Treasure Tokens EOW777 - Bubble - Star Dragon, 3 Awakening Transcend Stones

- Bubble - Star Dragon, 3 Awakening Transcend Stones EOW888 - Frame - Gratitude, 2 Million Gold

- Frame - Gratitude, 2 Million Gold EOW999 - $5 Top-up Card, 30 Gear Treasure Tokens

- $5 Top-up Card, 30 Gear Treasure Tokens tiger666 - 300 Diamonds, 300 Basalts, 2 Lvl 3 Gem Chests

- 300 Diamonds, 300 Basalts, 2 Lvl 3 Gem Chests welcome - 999 Roses, 888 Basalts

- 999 Roses, 888 Basalts SVIP303 - Portrait - Flying Dragon, 3 Awakening Transcend Stones, 200 Basalts

- Portrait - Flying Dragon, 3 Awakening Transcend Stones, 200 Basalts weekend30 - Adv. Spirit Feather Essence, 300 Diamonds

Expired

How to redeem codes in Era of Warfare

Step 1: Tap on the Benefits icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on the icon in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2: Select the Gift Code tab.

Select the tab. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.

The rewards will be sent to you via your in-game mail, which is located on the bottom left side of the screen.

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Era of Warfare

New gift codes for Era of Warfare are usually released on the official Discord server , and sometimes they are shared on the official Facebook page . If you're not sure where and when to look, you can simply save this page and check it regularly since we add any new codes as soon as they're out! We'll check both places so you don't have to.If a gift code doesn't seem to work, it's most likely because it expired. Era of Warfare codes are usually valid for just a few days (when we're talking about the new ones), but some of them were released early on and remain valid to this day.In Era of Warfare, you will pick a class and dive into an Asian-inspired RPG where you fight enemies and try to get better equipment, learn new skills, and ultimately develop your character into a force to be reckoned with.

There is an auto-progress function, which makes things a lot easier, especially if you're someone who doesn't have a lot of time to actively play, but still wants to enjoy a beautiful RPG.