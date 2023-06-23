Identity V introduces a brand new elegant and dangerous hunter in its latest update

The popular mobile asymmetric horror PvP game Identity V’s latest update has introduced a brand new killer for players to try out; Sangria. Sangria the Opera Singer is a stealth-oriented hunter who utilizes the shadows to surprise players with strong attacks and teleportation skills that make her a real threat to any team of survivors.

Looking for more thrills and chills in your pocket? Check out our Top 25 best horror games for iOS!

In case you aren’t familiar, Identity V is essentially the mobile counterpart to the extremely successful PC game of the same genre, Dead by Daylight. Both games have a lot in common, where a team of “survivors” work to complete tasks around a map while a killer hunts them all down, and every player within this loop is a real player. There are no NPCs here, just you and your team, or you and your opponents.

Where Dead by Daylight takes a more grounded approach to its style and aesthetics, Identity V seeks to capture the more anime-oriented audience. The characters are all designed with a sort of ragdoll look in mind, giving it quite a distinct appearance that is sure to impress, even if you’re not so big on the more cartoony vibes.

And now, there’s a new character to admire as well. The Opera Singer Sangria is a drop-dead (pardon the pun) gorgeous theatrical and flashy individual who is sure to strike fear and wonder all in one go with her looks. Her backstory is one of tragedy, with a failed Opera career and a burnt-down venue, and now she seeks to enact her revenge upon the denizens of the world of Identity V.

Gameplay-wise, most of her kit is built around the idea of entering the Shadow Realm, a bubble of haze wherein she becomes invisible. From here, she can then teleport to Remnants around the stage or simply leap out and attack, making her a tricky and dangerously mobile hunter.

If you’d like to try out Sangria’s unique playstyle yourself, you can download Identity V by checking it out for free at either of the links below this article!