Monster Hunter Now set to begin its second round of closed beta testing for Android soon

The recently announced Monster Hunter alternate reality game, entitled Monster Hunter Now, is set to soon begin its second round of closed beta testing. It’s not entirely clear when it does officially begin, but the featured Tweet simply says soon, so I’d wager we’ll see it within the next week or two coming up here.

In case you didn’t catch the reveal or the previous beta announcement, Monster Hunter Now is Capcom’s way to capture the Pokemon GO craze but for fans of the popular Monster Hunter franchise. You’ll be able to venture throughout the real world, tracking various monsters from the games and teaming up with your fellow hunters to gather loot and upgrade your own character, to then take down bigger baddies.

To be frank, the idea behind Monster Hunter Now sounds absolutely awesome. Monster Hunter is already a franchise that is 90% built around the preparation and slowly tracking down your prey, so it makes a lot of sense to see them turn that into an alternate reality game that will have you tracking said prey through your own neighbourhood rather than a fantasy land in-game.

Add in the fact that Monster Hunter is also well known to be an extremely social and cooperative franchise, and seeing how massive the Pokemon GO community is and how much that game encourages players to gather together and experience the game in a cooperative fashion, if Monster Hunter Now can pull it off, they could easily contend with Pokemon GO itself.

If all of these features and the concept of hunting down Rathalos in your backyard sounds as awesome to you as it does me, you can currently head over to the official website and sign up for the Android-exclusive beta test that is soon to begin. Here’s hoping you make it in!