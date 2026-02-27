Identity V Survivors tier list (February 2026) - As long as I know how to love...
Which Survivor should you play in Identity V? You'll find your answer here since you just arrived on our Identity V Survivors tier list!
Identity V is a popular asymmetrical horror game with a very distinctive Tim Burton-esque aesthetic. In this title, one player is a Hunter and must track down four other players, who are called Survivors. The Survivors have to cooperate to solve puzzles, open the gate and escape.
There is a lot of content in Identity V, with always something new to discover, the developers constantly launch new collaborations adding cosmetics, accessories or costumes. You'll never know what to expect when you launch a new match.
If you're on the hunt for codes, you can check out our Identity V codes list. These codes grant nice rewards, such as avatar pictures and character profile frames, so don't miss out.
Do you want to know how many characters are in Identity V? Then check out our Identity V character list. You can also have a look at our Identity V Hunters tier list, and don't hesitate to click below to access our Identity V Survivors tier list.
SS Tier
On top of our Identity V Survivors tier list, you'll find the best of the best. They are the most useful in matches and drastically increase your survival rate.
Matador is the strongest survivor right now, thanks to his really useful abilities. If Cheerleader is on your team, you'll be granted some nice buffs.
S Tier
On specific occasions, these characters can be considered SS tier. They perform really well but are not quite as versatile as the other ones. Still, they are safe picks.
Seer is a good support since he can block hits for its allies. Lanternist offers a good balance between offense and defense, while Batter excels in ranged control. Thanks to her skills, Meteorologist can modify the arena and Prisoner can quickly resolve puzzles, so it's always a safe choice.
A Tier
These characters are still pretty good, but they're not as reliable as the others. They need a good team composition and to be lucky enough not to encounter specific hunters to which they are vulnerable.
Postman and Painter are good supports, but they need to be in a solid team to truly shine since their abilities are slow to activate. Pretty much the same can be said for Journalist: a strong survivor who cannot fight on his own.
Some other survivors could be placed in a higher tier, but are just too complicated to master, such as Acrobat and Faro Lady.
B Tier
These characters are average: not too bad but not really great either. If you stick to one and master it, you'll be a great asset to your team. Otherwise, don't hesitate to pick survivors from the higher tiers.
The Mind's Eye and Enchantress can be useful in some matches, but they are just too slow and vulnerable to be reliable.
C Tier
Unfortunately, these characters should be avoided if possible. If they are lucky, they can survive against new hunters in low-rank matches, but otherwise, they are not worth your time.
And that concludes our Identity V Survivors tier list. Hopefully, this list will help you choose your next favourite survivor and be a solid asset to your team.
