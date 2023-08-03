Identity V launches its long-awaited crossover with popular murder mystery visual novel Danganronpa V3

After having been teased quite some time ago, the popular asymmetrical horror game Identity V has finally begun its long-awaited crossover with the murder mystery visual novel Danganronpa V3. This crossover will run from August 3rd to August 31st, so nearly the entire month, and will bring in a ton of new cosmetics alongside some other smaller additions too!

For the unaware, Identity V has cemented itself as the current most popular mobile asymmetrical multiplayer game on mobile, seeking to emulate something like Dead by Daylight, but in pocket form. With a slightly more cartoony style based on thread dolls with button eyes, the game’s visual flair is undeniable, and it will surely be interesting to see how this style mingles with the anime art style of Danganronpa.

Beneath the moonlit sky.

In the shadow filled forest.

Are there clues to the upcoming class trials?

Identity V x DanganronpaV3 Crossover begins now! Share and Comments we will choose 2 for Crossover III Essence x 10! #identityv #DanganronpaV3 pic.twitter.com/xlUI5l1qiO — Identity V (@GameIdentityV) August 3, 2023

As for the additions for this event, there are quite a few, so let’s dig into the costumes first since they’re the most exciting part! There will be five separate costumes added; the UR Kaeda Akamatsu costume for Reporter, the SSR Rantaro Amami costume for Prisoner, the SSR Shuichi Saihara costume for Novelist, the SSR Miu Iruma costume for Toy Maker, and the SSR Kokichi Oma skin for Acrobat. All of these will adorn the primary survivors within the game with the look of the specified Danganronpa character, so here’s your chance to cosplay your favourite from the game!

On top of all of those, there are also crossover items! On that end, we’ve got the [Pet] Momomi, the [Portable Item] Usami’s Magic Stick, and the UR [Portable Item] Mono Mono Machine, all of which are essentially usable items in-game that are themed after Danganronpa.

And that’s not all either! Along with all of these additions, the previous skins and items from the past two collaborations with Danganronpa 1 and 2 will also be available once again so this is an easy sell for fans of the franchise!

Grab your cosplay costume now by downloading Identity V at either of the links below for free!