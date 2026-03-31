Ice Bot brings momentum-based sliding puzzles to iOS and Android this week

Every move has its consequences

Ice Bot launches April 3rd on iOS and Android

Momentum-based mechanics make blocks slide until they hit something

60+ levels, unlimited undo, and no timers or paywalls

Sliding puzzles usually give you time to think. Ice Bot gives you that, then takes control away the moment you commit to a move.

Launching this week on iOS and Android, this minimalist puzzler builds around momentum. Push a block, and it doesn't stop until something physically gets in the way. That one rule reshapes everything, turning simple layouts into problems you have to visualise a few steps ahead before touching anything.

You guide a small robot across frozen grids, matching coloured crystal blocks to their targets. It starts clean, almost deceptively so, but quickly introduces mechanics that complicate the flow. Pusher blocks redirect others when they stop nearby, crushable blocks need to be destroyed against walls to clear a path, and wildcard and copy blocks add another layer of variables to keep track of.

There's a clear throughline here if you've played Empty., the developer's earlier release from 2020 that we covered at the time. That same stripped-back presentation is here too, but this feels more mechanical, more about systems colliding than space being cleared.

What helps is how open it remains. No timers, no pressure to optimise unless you want to chase perfect move counts. Unlimited undo means you can pull back any mistake without penalty, and skipping a level that isn't clicking is always an option — come back to it when something shifts.

There's also a hint system if you'd rather get a nudge than sit with it indefinitely. Oh, and the music is original, calm, and genuinely worth putting headphones on for.

Every one of the 60-plus levels is available from the start. Hints can be earned by watching an ad, or you can pay once to remove them entirely and just tap through when you need one. No paywalls, no timers, nothing gating the actual content.

Ice Bot hits iOS and Android on April 3rd. If sliding puzzles are already your thing, our list of the best puzzle games on Android has plenty more to work through.