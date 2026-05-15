Clay Jam is returning to iOS and Android with a free version

Same rolling chaos, just with ads this time

Clay Jam is now free on iOS and Android alongside the paid version

Keeps its claymation runner gameplay and downhill destruction intact

Optional ad removal brings it closer to the Classic experience

Clay Jam showing up again just a few months after its return wasn’t really on the cards, but Clay Jam is back once more, this time with a free version on iOS and Android.

If you caught Clay Jam Classic earlier this year, you’ll already know the setup. A rolling lump of clay picks up speed as it barrels downhill, flattening enemies and picking up bits along the way. It’s part endless runner, part eat everything in sight, all wrapped in that slightly strange claymation look that still holds up surprisingly well.

The new version keeps all of that intact, just with ads in the mix. The paid version is still there if you’d rather avoid that entirely, along with offline play and a few extras like Monster Love. This one feels more like an open door than a replacement, especially with the option to remove ads and end up with something close to the Classic release anyway.

There’s more going on behind the scenes, too. The studio’s already started prototyping a new project set in the same universe. This time, it’s built around creating your own characters. Not much to go on yet, but it does give this rerelease a bit more context beyond simply bringing the old version back again.

Back in 2012, Clay Jam did pretty well for itself, and the earlier rerelease felt like a way of keeping it accessible rather than changing it. This free version nudges it into a space that makes more sense for how mobile works now, where trying something out without paying upfront tends to matter more.

If you missed it the first time, or just want to see how it plays today, this is probably the easiest way in.

And if you’re after more in the same lane, our list of the top endless runners on Android is worth a look.