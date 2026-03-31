Bacon in Zane lets you explore the human body as a sentient strip of bacon

More like bacon in-sane

Bacon in Zane launches April 21st on iOS

Gameplay shifts through surreal minigames inside the human body

Hidden phone numbers offer a real-world prize for the curious

You are a piece of bacon. You are travelling through a human body. This is a real game that exists, and you can play it.

Bacon in Zane is the latest from kamibox, and it treats human anatomy the way a fever dream treats logic. One moment, you're nudging bacteria around the small intestine. The next time you're tapping through breathing patterns. Then neurons. All with one finger. The body, apparently, is just a series of minigames waiting to happen.

The whole thing shifts tone constantly and isn’t apologetic about it. Mechanics arrive, do something strange, and move on before you've fully processed what just happened. The soundtrack was made partly from the developer's own body noises, which is either the best or worst thing you've heard today, depending on your disposition. Possibly both.

There's a loose goal threading through it all. Find the exits in each stage, unlock extras that range from mildly edible to deeply questionable, and see what the next section decides to throw at you. It's not really about getting good at anything. It's about seeing what comes next.

Then there's the treasure hunt. Hidden somewhere in the game are five phone numbers – actually hidden, the developer is at pains to stress, not tucked behind something obvious. Call one before anyone else and you win a custom Bacon-themed iPhone. The VAT number doesn't count. Neither does the App Store support number. Yes, people will try.

Monetisation is surprisingly straightforward for something this absurd. Ads appear, but never within two minutes of each other. A one-time $2.99 removes them entirely. You can also watch an ad to make a level easier or just tap to do the same if you've already paid. No dark patterns, no loot boxes, no funny business.

Bacon in Zane launches April 21st. It is not normal. That is entirely the point.

If you're after more puzzlers while you wait, our list of the best puzzle games on iOS has plenty to dig into.