Luna Smart Ring review - "Sleek ring, nice app, but technology issues"

A ring that can track everything about you

Sleek, easy-to-read app

Better understanding of who you are

I have used a smart watch to track every aspect of my body for quite some time now. My watch stays on me all the time, as it's waterproof, often collecting data about my heart, sleep and steps. It's just something I find interesting, and it's neat to see when I have had horrible nights of sleep, exactly when I started stirring! So, when I heard about the Luna Smart Ring, I wanted to see if it held up to my smart watch.

The Luna Smart Ring is much smaller than a watch, in sleek metal designs with a bit of a wave on the top. The ring itself feels durable, but the bottom scratched up after wearing it for a week, which was extremely surprising. The ring itself feels fine to wear - it's not bulky or heavy. There are these sensors on the inside that I thought I would find annoying against the inside of my finger, but I cannot actually feel them at all.

When it comes to the actual tracking, I really think that the Luna Smart Ring just isn't super accurate. Often, the app takes just too long to connect to the ring and pull my data. Often it tells me it doesn't have any data to show me, which is really frustrating as I am wearing the size that fits me correctly, without taking it off. When it does give me data, it's often not the same as my trusted watch, which is interesting to say the least.

When I first started using the Luna Smart Ring, it did a very good job of having data and detecting things like exercise to add to the app, but after a few weeks of use, it doesn't prompt me with workouts and doesn't seem to know what's going on in real life. As someone who doesn't work out much, I find it wild that the app tells me to rest most of the time as well. It just feels like it isn't quite understanding what I am doing!

The case that came with the Luna Smart Ring looks so fun, and it's neat putting the ring on to charge - but it does need to be charged once a week, it seems. When it's low on battery, it will tell you in the app, so that's helpful.

I do think the general design of the app is good, the graphs look interesting, and it's a good amount of tracking that you can play around with. The AI integrated in the app seems to just be a chatbot that also often lies. This is a strange idea. At one point, I asked the chatbot how to do something within the app, and it lied to me, which was...a choice.

I feel like the Luna Smart ring seems like it might upgrade your life, but it's not quite there yet. I wish that the app wouldn't struggle so much to document my data. AI may seem like a buzzword at the moment, but I don't feel the chatbot feature is useful either. I do like having the ring, I like when it does work, and it's quite wearable!