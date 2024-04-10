Honor of Kings invites amateur players to try their hand at playing pro with new Open Series

Time to show off your MOBA chops

Flaunt your skills to qualify for pro

Your ticket to the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 tournament

Registration runs from April 15th to the 26th

Level Infinite has dropped more details about the latest event for Honor of Kings, particularly for the Honor of Kings Open Series Split 1. If you're an amateur player who's always dreamed of playing pro, now's your chance to show off your MOBA chops as you fight to qualify for the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 tournament.

Registration for the Honor of Kings Open Series Split 1 will run from April 15th to the 26th, and teams from across the globe will duke it out on the open qualifiers beginning May 1st. If that's something you'd love to know more about, why not take a gander at our Honor of Kings tier list to familiarise yourself with the MOBA even more?

James Yang, Senior Director of Level Infinite Global Esports, says, "The Honor of Kings Open Series is an exciting step forward in our mission to grow Honor of Kings esports on the international stage. Part of Honor of Kings’ commitment in esports is to ensure we provide a path-to-pro for exciting undiscovered talent to put their skill on full display for the world and show fans that anyone is capable of being the best with hard work and dedication. We can’t wait to see what teams emerge from the Open Series to challenge the world’s best at the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 tournament."

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Honor of Kings on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.