Honor of Kings drops more details on its inaugural Invitational S1 tournament

Level Infinite and TiMi Studio Group have dropped more details about the inaugural Honor of Kings Invitational S1 tournament, giving players a sneak peek at the MOBA's upcoming event on March 2nd at the Grand Pera Emek Sahnesi Theater in Istanbul, Turkiye. In particular, the eight teams that will go head-to-head are Alpha 7 Esports - Brazil, Besiktas Esports - Turkiye, FUT KAOS - Turkiye, IW WRX - Turkiye, Major Pride - Kazakhstan, Stalwart Esports - UAE, Twisted Minds - Saudi Arabia and Vivo Keyd Stars - Brazil.

The Honor of Kings Invitational S1 tournament will put $300,000 up for grabs, and will end on March 10th. The winner will also get to enjoy a guaranteed spot in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2. The Group Stage will run from March 2nd to 5th, with the Quarterfinals running from March 7th to 8th and the Semi-Finals on March 9th.

“The Honor of Kings Invitational Season One tournament is our official kickoff of the new Global Invitational Series,” says James Yang, Senior Director of Level Infinite Global Esports Center, Tencent Games. “We’re thrilled to pull back the curtain on the future of Honor of Kings esports and look forward to showcasing the potential of this game as a competitive title alongside its official launch in new regions around the world.”

