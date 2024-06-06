Honor of Kings ranking system explained

The ranked mode spans across 3 months (roughly) every season.

There are a total of 7 ranks: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master and Grandmaster.

You can rank up by playing lots of games, earning a good score, and stacking Bravery Points.

If you love MOBAs on mobiles and want to always end the season in a good rank, I've created this article to help you better understand how they work. Here is a full breakdown of the Honor of Kings ranking system, where I explain how each rank and division is set.

How the ranked mode works

In Honor of Kings, just like in League of Legends: Wild Rift and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang , players can showcase their game knowledge and skill against others in battles that are ranked. With each victory, the rank can increase (when it results in victory) or decrease (when losing), which results in a set rank.

Ranked mode is unlocked once you reach level 2, but you should play a few normal games to grasp a better understanding of a few champions and the objectives required to win. Each ranked season lasts for about 3 months, and the rank you have at the end of the season is the final rank you receive seasonal rewards for.

The goal should always be to learn the game better and rank higher, so I recommend you learn a few of the top-tier champions from the Honor of Kings tier list, since they're the meta champions now.

Honor of Kings ranks

In the game, there are a total of 7 ranks, each divided into up to 5 divisions, except for Grandmaster, which is the top rank that you can reach.

The ranks are, from lowest to highest, as follows:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Unlike the mid-tier ranks, Bronze and Silver only have 3 divisions. Gold and Platinum have 4 divisions, and Diamond and Master have 5. The majority of players are situated between Platinum, Diamond, and Master.

Bronze (I, II, III) and Silver (I, II, III)

Gold (I, II, III, IV)

Platinum (I, II, III, IV)

Diamond (I, II, III, IV, V)

Master (I, II, III, IV, V) and Grandmaster

How to rank up in Honor of Kings

To rank up, it's really simple on paper. All you need to do is win games, and you will automatically rank up bit by bit. You want to avoid losses at any cost, so try to always team up with friends who are knowledgeable about the game, and who have a good play style.

Each higher rank that you achieve will grant you additional rewards. These rewards can be claimed just once, so if you keep bouncing back and forth between divisions, you won't be able to keep claiming them.

For each win, you will get 1 star, and for each loss, you lose 1 star. If you get a lot of Bravery Points, however, you can earn more than 1 star per victory.

The Bravery Points system

Bravery Points = Player reward for not going AFK (3-5 points) + victory streak reward (2 wins = 6 points, 3 wins = 10 points, 4+ wins = 16 points) + Gold Medal Reward (Platinum or below: 30 points Gold, 20 points Silver / Diamond or above: 50 points Gold, 20 points Silver)

The Bravery Points is an additional system introduced to Honor of Kings, to help players rank up faster. These points are awarded regardless if you win or lose, and there is an equation for them, which goes something like this:

If you go AFK during a match, you won't receive any Bravery Points. When reaching maximum points, you can also receive a star, which helps you rank up faster.

Do you have some additional tips for ranking up? Then share them with us and the rest of the players in the comments below!