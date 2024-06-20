Honor of Kings has finally release on Android and iOS in Europe

Now players across the world can enjoy the popular MOBA

The popular MOBA is now available on mobile in Europe

All characters are available on a trial basis

Participate in our giveaway to win a Skin Chest

Level Infinite and TiMi Studio have just announced the global release of the highly anticipated Honor of Kings on Android and iOS. The wildly popular MOBA has been known for quite some time and now players in Europe can finally experience the action today. A brand new trailer has also been embedded below, giving you a feel of what the game’s like.

Since Honor of Kings was available elsewhere before this, the developers have made sure you get a taste of everything right from the get-go. All the 85 launch heroes plus the newly added Sun Ce are up for grabs as part of the free trial program in the first month. Check them out to find which characters suit your playstyle.

From these heroes, you can unlock up to 28 of them as well as 21 skins just by completing a few in-game activities. Speaking of skins, to celebrate the MOBA’s launch, we’ve been given a unique code for a Skin Chest. Check out our giveaway and redeem the coupon fast as only the first 500 players will be given the rewards.

Besides that, you can take a deeper dive into the heroes by taking a peek at our curated Honor of Kings tier list, where every character has been ranked by their potential. This should give you a good headstart as you dive into this immersive new world. You can then use these heroes in all the upcoming collab events with SNK, Bruce Lee, Saint Seiya, and Hello Kitty.

If you're already in a competitive mood, then the title is also hosting an esports tournament that begins on June 29th. 13 teams from all over the world will compete in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2, with $300,000 up for grabs.

Experience the thrill for yourself by downloading Honor of Kings now for free. Visit the official website for more information.