Celebrate Honor of Kings' global launch in our latest giveaway

While it’s been a known entity outside of Europe for some time, Honor of Kings has finally launched globally today for iOS and Android. After what feels like a long time waiting, that’s worth celebrating, right? We thought so, hence why we’ve teamed up with Level Infinite to host a giveaway to commemorate the occasion.

We’ve received a code that will provide the first 500 people who redeem it with a Skin Chest, with each skin it contains being worth 433 tokens. Sound good? Great. Then all that’s left to do is for me to give you the code and tell you how to redeem it. So, here it is:

Now, redeeming your Skin Chest is fairly straightforward, you only have to decide which method to use. The first is from within Honor of Kings itself.

In-game

Via your preferred browser

Tap the grid icon in the bottom left of the screen then select Gift Code. From there, pop the code above into the Exchange Code box and tap Exchange. Easy peasy.However, if you don’t have immediate access to the game - for whatever reason - and are worried about missing out, head to the Official Exchange Center to redeem your goodies online. Once on the site, log into your account if you have one or register. After logging in, enter the code and click Exchange. You will find your Skin Chest waiting when you next boot up Honor of Kings.

If, like most of us in Europe, you’re new to this particular MOBA or the genre in general and are looking for some tips, fear not. We’ve got you covered. Check out our Honor of Kings tier list if you don’t want to mess around with characters to find the best options.

Honor of Kings is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform by clicking the appropriate big button below.