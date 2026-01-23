Honor of Kings drops a brand-new hero to kick off 2026 alongside a Wukong skin

For Honor

Honor of Kings, the super-popular MOBA, has unleashed its newest hero

Haya is a mid-laner themed around the moon

Meanwhile, Wukong gets a new skin, and there's a new mode to jump into!

You know, it often feels as if Honor of Kings surged out of nowhere to become such a prominent part of the MOBA genre. Of course, I know that this is because it was previously exclusive to China, but even so, it can often seem as if it became a headliner overnight.

Not that TiMi and Tencent are resting on their laurels after a successful series of overseas launches over the last few years. And to kick off 2026 Honor of Kings is debuting an exciting new mid-lane heroine in the form of Haya, who can be purchased for a discounted price of 294 tokens during their first week of availability.

Speaking of Honor of Kings' popularity overseas, however, that's adequately reflected in the latest outfit for Wukong. The Monkey King himself gets a new look called Anoman on January 29th, which is inspired by the art of Indonesian shadow puppetry called Wayang Kulit.

Moonshine

As for Haya? Well, I'm not well-versed in MOBAs, but in my experience, new heroes in something like Honor of Kings always tend to be very good. Whether that's because they're legitimately broken or people just can't adapt to a new presence on the battlefield.

You'll definitely be able to get plenty of use out of her in the upcoming Spriteling Troop mode, which sees Spritelings planting flags to help boost your health and shields as you duke it out to plant your own in the Gorge. No doubt the mid-lane heroine Haya will prove to be quite useful for that mode.

Meanwhile, if you want to check out some of the best options for hero battlers on mobile, then look no further than our list of the best MOBAs on iOS. Take your League-like action on the go, no matter what you're getting into!