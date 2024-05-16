Honor of Kings to see Season 2 of their Invitational esports series

The new season comes at the same time as the game's global rollout

Honor of Kings, the hit MOBA from Tencent's TiMi Studios and Level Infinite, has announced Season 2 of their Invitational Esports tournament, set to take place on June 29th.

The tournament will take place in Kuala Lumpur and boasts a $300,000 prize pool, with the opportunity for victors to participate in the upcoming Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason taking place at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Teams will participate from as far afield as Southeast Asia, Turkey, the MENA region, Latin America, and Europe. The news comes at the same time as Honor of Kings' upcoming global rollout, which sees the MOBA expand from a select few regions including its homeland of China and into the wider world.

Honor of Kings ranks as one of, if not the most, popular MOBAs in the world sheerly by its Chinese user base, and it could represent serious competition thanks to its multiplatform nature and already strong esports support.

Admittedly we don't know how much this invitational is going to grab players, especially since Honor of Kings is still relatively unknown globally compared to heavy-hitters like League of Legends.

But it does show that Tencent is willing to throw big money at the game, and with a major global rollout on its way for June 20th, and the game set to make its mark at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, maybe the weight of that cash is going to win out?

In the meantime, you can pre-register for the global launch of Honor of Kings as it opens today!

