Honor of Kings global pre-registration starts today

Honor of Kings is going global on June 20th

Global pre-registration starts today for all platforms

HoK will boast full localisation and region-specific voice-acting

Honor of Kings, the top MOBA title from Tencent, is finally making its way worldwide, with pre-registration open for all platforms now. The official launch is also mere months away with Honor of Kings hitting storefronts worldwide on June 20th. With over 100m players daily, Honor of Kings could even dwarf League of Legends, its most prominent competitor, by a significant margin.

Previously, Honor of Kings was available internationally in one form via the licenced game Arena of Valor which brought the experience to regions like the EU and North America. However, it seems Tencent are intent on committing to a global rollout off the back of a highly successful launch in Brazil last year.

According to the official announcement, this global launch is going to be a rollout on a massive scale. Aside from localised text and interfaces, voice-acting from high-quality regional actors is also promised, alongside dedicated servers for each region.

Fight with honor

We are on the road to worldwide launch: #HonorOfKings will be available in North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, and beyond in 2024!

?? https://t.co/aRYPaEHTcV pic.twitter.com/LzIzg4R6zy — Honor of Kings (@HonorOfKings) January 4, 2024

Honor of Kings is pretty much going for the biggest possible splash with this launch. Localising the game for the Brazilian market was a highly-praised move because it meant that people could enjoy the game without shoddy translations or issues that plague some global releases. So we're glad to see that's a trend Tencent is looking to continue. Now we just need to wait and see if it can grab audiences worldwide the same way it has in China...

