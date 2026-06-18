5 new mobile games to try this week - June 18th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Send your Pokemon to battle against Trainers across the globe
- Match 90s-era goodies across a Kenan & Kel-themed puzzler
- Discover a narrative that'll stay with you long after the runtime is up
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
And Roger
Sometimes, all you really need is a simple concept and a simple art style, and it all unravels from there. And Roger feels very much like the perfect example of that, as it seems like it's effectively saying so much without saying a lot. The interactive novel takes you through the eyes of a female protagonist whose confusion about her life slowly spirals into something else as you go along - and while it's meant to be played in just an hour, I have no doubt the impact it'll have on you will last way longer than that.
We do have a review on And Roger up on the site now too, so have a look if you're curious!
2
Monster Boy
Ah, the good ol' side-scrolling platformer. The genre never gets old, really, and Monster Boy has all that energy and more, as you might expect from designer Ryuichi Nishizawa of the Wonder Boy in Monster World fame.
As Jin, you're tasked with - of course - saving the world as you upgrade your gear, uncover hidden spots, and defeat evil using special skills you come across along the way. There are supposedly more than 15 hours for you to sink your teeth into across this colourful world - provided you can stomach the hefty price tag, that is!
3
Orange Pop!
"Who loves orange soda? Kel loves orange soda! Is it true? Mmm-hmm - I do, I do, I do-ooh!"
Honestly, that line's still stuck in my head years later, and that's a testament to how iconic Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were for 90s kids like me. Orange Pop! brings back all that nostalgia but in a convenient match-3 puzzler format, and with the two comedians' cartoon caricatures making quips in the game itself, it's a proper "Kenan & Kel" throwback. Bring on the banter and BFF-energy!
4
Quack Quack Attack - PEGG Blaster
Sometimes, you come across something that's so hard to pin down with a single genre, mainly because it's got so much anything-goes chaos in there - and I suppose that's the vibe that Quack Quack Attack is going for (just look at that title). It's part puzzler, part Angry Birds-like, and part RPG too, and basically, you level up and unlock all kinds of ducks to…attack and explode stuff.
There's a bit of pachinko in there as well based on the mechanics, but really, it's something you'll likely need to give a go to see what it's really all about - and it's free, thankfully, so you can go right ahead!
5
Pokemon Champions
Perhaps the biggest launch for the week is Pokemon Champions, which means you can now engage in competitive battles with other Trainers across the globe not just on mobile but also on the Nintendo Switch with full cross-play. I don't doubt my measly Pokemon battling skills will fall short here, but hey! There's currently an exclusive launch campaign where they're giving away a Raichu for free until September 2nd, so that might help?
In any case, there are Casual Battles too on top of the Ranked ones, so it might not be as cutthroat after all.