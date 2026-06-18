Vampire Survivors is getting a Fortnite collaboration, though it's already set to review it over Epic's AI usage

Vampire Survivors is set to get its own Fortnite collab, and Poncle are already reconsidering

The news comes off the back of Unreal Engine 6's reveal yesterday

And it's packed to the gills with plenty of new AI tools many devs are cold to

Yesterday Epic unveiled its latest iteration of Unreal Engine, and suffice it to say, reactions have been quite cold. The announcement that the new engine would include plenty of AI tools and the integration of different models may have sparked business interest, but it hasn't been well received by many developers.

Case in point being Poncle, the developers behind Vampire Survivors and its many spin-offs. The news came right at the same time that Epic also unveiled Vampire Survivors would be getting its own Fortnite team-up. Not a rare honour, but one that pushes it into the mainstream nonetheless. However, now Poncle have said they're 'reviewing' the collab.

We'll get the news in a fortnight

The fact Poncle have said this raises two possibilities. Either they knew the breadth of AI tools being added in the announcement, but hadn't anticipated the backlash, or they were unaware that this would be such a major part of the Unreal Engine 6 news.

And that in itself doesn't reflect well on Epic, since announcing these collabs on the same stage implicitly ties these studios to the Unreal Engine-maker's own approval of AI. For fans, that could be considered guilt by association, something devs are eager to avoid.

More than that, given how Fortnite collabs' whole appeal is getting some handcrafted cosmetics, even a hint these would be handed off to AI is likely to spook players and devs alike. We'll have to see whether this backlash continues, but it looks for now as if Epic might have just had their own Unity moment this past Wednesday.

Still, mobile isn't short on handcrafted hits that you can play right now. And many of them are listed in our ranking of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors, where you can find those we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the hit bullet heaven.