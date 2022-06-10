The Summer Games Festival 2022 sees the reveal of new trailers for Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero

The Summer Games Fest is an absolute paradise for gamers considering the amount of content that is unveiled. Ranging from trailers and gameplay reveals of upcoming titles to the announcements of brand new IPs, this celebration of gaming has it all. HoYoverse has also entered the mix, showcasing trailers for not one but two of its games. One of which is a game most people know about, Honkai: Star Rail, while the other, Zenless Zone Zero, is a brand new game!

The opening live stream of Summer Game Fest 2022 greeted fans with trailers for both these games, Star Rail being a strategic turn-based RPG while Zenless Zone Zero is an urban fantasy ARPG. The trailers gave fans a good look at both the games’ scene designs, characters making their debuts, and a lot more. Both the trailers have been embedded below in case you haven’t already seen them.

Let’s talk about the new IP, Zenless Zone Zero first. It is a combination of urban fantasy and high-octane action, set in a world where mankind was destroyed by a supernatural calamity called the Hollows. Only New Eridu, a technologically advanced civilisation managed to survive because they learnt how to exploit the Hollows. Players take on the role of a Proxy, who is tasked with revealing information about New Eridu. The title will feature cinematic battles and new enemy types that promise a riveting experience.

Coming to Honkai: Star Rail, the highly awaited entry in the Honkai series, the new trailer did a great job of displaying the game’s diverse set of companions with their own battle styles, and showcasing all the combo skills that will be encountered throughout the game. It also gave a first look at Xianzhou Luofu, an exotic location that will be open for exploration in the future.

Both the games don’t seem to have any concrete launch dates yet. Honkai: Star Rail entered another round of closed betas on May 25th while Zenless Zone Zero should begin its own tests soon enough.