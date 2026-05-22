Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus to debut new Dawn of War crossover event

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is teaming with the upcoming Dawn of War IV

Recruit Cyrus to your side, and the enigmatic Thothmek

Or take on the primarch Lion'el Johnson as a new raid boss

After more than a few years of waiting, and whatever the heck Dawn of War III was, fans of the Warhammer 40k universe are eagerly awaiting the next entry in the Dawn of War series. And you can get a sneak preview of the action with a new crossover event coming to Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus!

The hit mobile adaptation of the Warhammer: 40,000 universe will introduce not one but two new characters drawn from DoW IV. Cyrus of the Blood Ravens debuts today and features abilities such as Haywire Mines and Strike from the Shadows, which fit his origin as a Space Marine Scout.

Meanwhile, May 31st will see the arrival of a new character debuting in Dawn of War IV. Thothmek is set to be the main antagonist and leader of the mysterious Necrons, and will provide just as much power to players of his faction as Cyrus will for the Space Marines. Be sure to check our Tacticus tier list to get yourself prepped for all this new stuff!

A new dawn

Not only that, but a new campaign event kicking off on May 28th will pit the forces of the Dark Angels chapter against the Necrons, too. And for the forces of darkness, there's a chance to take on the primarch Lion'el Johnson as the new Raid Boss debuting on June 17th.

Of course, this is all part of the Warhammer Skulls event, so be sure to redeem the Tactiskulls26 code they mention at the end of that trailer. And hey, keep your eyes peeled, because there's sure to be more news alongside the announcement that Warhammer Survivors will be making its way to mobile!

Still, you may find yourself looking to hone your strategic thinking before giving this a go. In which case, why not jump into our list of the best strategy games on Android to see what we recommend?