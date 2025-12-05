Honkai: Star Rail is set to reveal unseen secrets of Penacony in version 3.8 soon

Turning back time

It seems that Penacony was not quite as nice as it first seemed in Honkai: Star Rail

Or at least it seems that way in version 3.8, arriving soon

Jump in to solve the mysteries of missing memories and recruit the new five-star character, The Dahlia

While many other releases are celebrating the festive season with exciting events and in-game goodies, things are a bit darker on the MiHoYo side of the equation. Yes, as it turns out, the much-loved Penacony storyline may be incomplete, or at least that's what the upcoming version 3.8 of Honkai: Star Rail is about.

Version 3.8, set to arrive soon in Honkai: Star Rail, will feature a new five-star character called Constance 'The Dahlia'. According to her, your Trailblazer's memories of their previous adventure in the festival world of Penacony are incomplete, and mysteries need to be solved to unveil the truth of the storyline.

Yes, it's all rather crepuscular and a little bit sinister. A little like The Dahlia herself. But in battle, she's an essential addition, able to apply a zone of weakness so that characters who specialise in Break DMG can apply it even before an enemy is broken. Even her ability to link up with a 'dance partner' from the team enhances this damage potential even further.

Black Dahlia

Yes, The Dahlia looks to be a shoo-in for a top spot in our Honkai: Star Rail tier list . Fortunately, it's not just super-serious action and events to look forward to, but some more approachable fun as well, which is likely to come as a relief for some.

Jump into the chimaera training with the new Chrysos Awoo Championship, or take on battle challenges in Remnants of Twilight. With all this and the mysteries of Penacony to solve, as we dive back into the memories of Firefly, it's well worth checking out version 3.8 when it arrives!

