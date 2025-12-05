Etheria: Restart's cold-as-ice second season hits mobile today

Not as bad as your computer getting frozen, fortunately

Etheria: Restart's ice-cold second season is now upon us

It features the new Everwinter Tribunal arena and plenty of seasonal events

You can also look forward to five new animuses dropping over the next month or so

Don't you just hate it when your digital devices freeze? Well, fortunately for you, the world of Etheria: Restart isn't suffering these problems, but the temperature is definitely coming down. And while you're chilled to the bone why not jump into the hotly (pun not intended) anticipated second season of Etheria: Restart!

Running until February 2nd, you've got plenty of time to dig into the main attraction here with the Everwinter Tribunal. Serving as a new Contender Realm arena that lets you duke it out while enjoying a suitably snowy backdrop to your Summit Arena battles.

And while it's not an explicit advent calendar (like Rush Royale), there's plenty to keep tuning in for. Not one, not two or even three, but five new animuses (animi?) join the lineup. Starting off with Lowan and Santik between the 4th and 18th, Palin and Senyu between December 25th and January 8th, and finally Fiamelia arriving between January 15th and the 29th.

Chill out

Yes, with all these new characters arriving, you'll definitely want to check in on our Etheria: Restart tier list for some of our top tips on who else would synergise with them. This is especially pertinent with the new Ability Awakening mechanic that'll let you unlock tremendous new buffs each season for a selection of three characters, starting off with Turandot, Sania and RC-77.

Add onto that new seasonal cosmetics for Chaku and both female and male Hyperlinkers, as well as a suite of events for New Year's and beyond, and you'll have more than enough to play through in Etheria: Restart this holiday season!

In the meantime, though, if you're looking for other top RPGs to play on mobile in between your bouts of Etheria: Restart, then we've got you covered. Why not dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our top picks of the genre?