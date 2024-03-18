Honkai: Star Rail is gearing up for Version 2.1, with first-anniversary festivities in real life across the globe

Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher will debut

Up to 20 Star Rail Special Passes are up for grabs

A series of IRL events will launch around the world

HoYoverse has announced an exciting new update for Honkai: Star Rail, letting you welcome Version 2.1 to the fray beginning March 27th. In particular, you can look forward to exploring the depths of Penacony as revealed at the Into the Yawning Chasm Special Program Livestream on March 16th.

In the latest update for Honkai: Star Rail, you can expect Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher to debut in the RPG. Version 2.1 will also have Luocha and Jingliu, and you can access new narratives as well within the Clock Studios Theme Park and the Dewlight Pavilion of Penacony.

Of course, the popular title is also celebrating its first anniversary, which means you can expect bountiful in-game goodies. Up to 20 Star Rail Special Passes are up for grabs, along with 1,600 Stellar Jades and more.

Want to score more freebies? Why not take a look at our list of Honkai: Star Rail redeem codes to get your fill?

If you're looking for a more immersive way you can join in on all the festivities, you can check out the Global Online Exhibition. This Immersive Interactive Exhibition will enable you to access themed sections with Herta Space Station, Belobog, the Xianzhou Luofu, and Penacony. Offline, you can also express your love and support for the game across different IRL locations around the world.

For instance, fans in Los Angeles can join the Anniversary Celebration Party on March 30th, while Paris can gear up for the Anniversary Interstellar Micro Exhibition from March 30th to April 7th.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Honkai: Star Rail on the App Store and on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.