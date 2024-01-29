Honkai: Star Rail will soon release the highly anticipated version 2.0 update

A major content update that will release the brand new Penacony realm on February 6th

New maps, storylines, playable characters, and events will be introduced in the new region

Late last year, HoYoverse revealed a massive update to their popular adventure RPG, Honkai: Star Rail, at The Game Awards 2023. At the industry’s most coveted awards event, the studio showcased version 2.0 of their title, which introduces a completely new region. Called If One Dreams At Midnight, the update brings forth the Penacony realm, with new storylines, maps, and companions.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 2.0 kicks off with the Trailblaze machines. This is a diverse set of unique quests that will not only span the current update but will extend into version 2.2, finally concluding in v2.3. The storyline begins with the crew being invited to Penacony for the Charmony Festival. At the centre of this region is a humongous interstellar hotel called The Reverie. It is here where players will begin their journeys into this new world.

Moving beyond Penacony, players will be able to visit Dreamscapes using a special gadget called the Dreampool. A total of 12 of them exist, beginning with The Golden Hour. This place is one where innumerable celebrations and parties take place, the music never stops, and the dancing never ends. Players will find here the Dream’s Eye, another unique device that has the power to join paths that were once thought to be disconnected.

The Golden Hour is just the beginning of this series. Subsequent stories will expand on the quest line, introducing a variety of new features to the game. This includes the ability to dream walk, which allows players to ignore gravity and tread on walls and ceilings. This clearly kicks off a new era in Honkai: Star Rail.

Even the playable characters are ones to look out for. First up is the Black Swan, a Memokeeper in the Garden of Recollection. She’s followed by the Sparkle, the Masked Fool, and Misha, a local Penaconian.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 2.0 will be released on February 6th.