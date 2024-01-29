Dark and Darker Mobile will soon launch on mobile this year, with other KRAFTON projects in the works

Dark and Darker is coming to mobile this year

KRAFTON is planning to launch life sim inZOI this 2024

CEO CH Kim has revealed other projects in the pipeline

KRAFTON has shed some light on its plans for the year with a mobile version of Dark and Darker, the studio's popular multiplayer dungeon RPG. It's also working toward an imminent launch for the life sim inZOI, as well as other works-in-progress such as Project Black Budget and the next instalment in the Subnautica series.

According to KRAFTON CEO CH Kim, "This year marks the beginning of the launch of our new lineup, starting with Dark and Darker Mobile, and it will be the first year to see tangible results from our 'Scale-up the Creative' strategy. With the aim of evolving the process into a virtuous cycle, all members should dedicate their full efforts into game development."

In case you're not familiar with the title, Dark and Darker Mobile lets you team up with your buddies as you brave unforgiving dungeons across a fantasy PvPvE adventure. The hardcore FPS game offers plenty of mythical treasures to get your hands on, but you'll need to be strong enough to take down horrific monstrosities lurking around every corner, not to mention outwit other treasure hunters for the same loot. Be careful, though - you'll need to be as ruthless as these competitors are if you want to make it out unscathed.

There's no official word yet as to the exact release date, but for now, if you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by checking out Dark and Darker from the official website. We've got our very own compilation of Dark and Darker tips for all the beginners out there as well!

In the meantime, you can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.