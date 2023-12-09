Honkai: Star Rails reveals upcoming Peacony world expansion at The Game Awards 2023

The highly anticipated The Game Awards 2023 recently concluded, which commemorated some of the best titles released this year. HoYoverse didn’t miss out on a chance to showcase what’s currently under wraps as they revealed a massive update coming to Honakai: Star Rail in the future.

HoYoverse showcased a brand new trailer at The Game Awards 2023, which unveiled the next stop players will make in their space fantasy journey. Trailblazers will now be making their way towards Peacony, where a new story is brewing. The trailer is embedded below and gives a brief look at what players can expect from this update.

A key figure in the trailer is the Black Swan, a mysterious, yet elegant lady who we don’t know much about yet. She is the Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection and serves as a special observer in the trailer. Black Swan has been all the thrilling highlights of the Astral Express Crew’s past journeys, as well as the ones happening in the future. Next year is about to be very entertaining as players embark on a brand-new adventure.

Honkai: Star Rail recently released the version 1.5 update, The Crepuscule Zone, which came with several Halloween-themed events. It is based on paranormal occurrences at the Fyxestroll Garden of the Xianzhou Luofu. The region has been populated by Heilobi, which are spirits created from the accumulation of grievances.

Three new heroes were called to investigate the scene, each one bringing something new to the table. They are all part of the highly secretive Ten-Lord Commission, whose sole purpose is to judge matters related to mara and long-life species. If you're wondering how Huohuo, Hanya, and Argenti fare against the rest of the roster, be sure to check out this Honkai: Star Rail tier list!

Download Honkai: Star Rail now for free by using your preferred link below.