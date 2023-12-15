Honkai: Star Rail is ending 2023 with version 1.6, titled Crown of the Mundane and Divine

There’s still a fair bit of time before HoYoverse releases the Peacony world expansion in Honkai: Star Rail, which was first showcased at this year’s The Game Awards. Before that, the studio aims to close out the year with a bang as they’ve just announced version 1.6, titled Crown of the Mundane and Divine. It opens up a previously inaccessible area which several new characters will explore. In addition, the Panta Rhei event warp also kicks off, granting everyone the Dr Ratio character.

Version 1.5 saw players solve a paranormal crisis on Fyxestroll Garden. Now, as players head back to Herta Space Station, they will come across Madam Ruan Mei for the first time. While she was cloning cultivations, Ruan Mei encountered an anomaly that was presented as the Swarm King prototype and Swarm Disaster Entity.

This incident led to chaos, which resulted in the inclusion of this Borehole Planet’s Old Crater in the Seclusion Zone of Herta Space Station. Players will find themselves in tricky situations as they begin exploring this region that was once unavailable to everyone.

Ruan Mei is also involved in a brand new DLC titled Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears. She managed to develop a simulated Nous and freeze space-time right before the death of Emperor Rubert. A key mechanic being introduced is the Path of Erudition, which uses a unique dice. It is six-faced and can be slotted with Dice Face Effects that are unlocked by gathering Trailblaze Secrets.

Another mission players must fulfil is vastly different from others, as it involves taking care of adorable little lifeforms. In Critter Pick Scavenging, players must complete various nurturing objectives in order to build a squad of the cutest creatures. Various new characters can be used during all these events, including Madam Ruan Mei, Dr Ratio, and Xueyi.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.6 will release on December 26th.