UFO99 tasks you with taking down evil snowmen to unlock Christmas-themed characters in its latest update

Noice2D Game Studio is celebrating all the fun and frenzy of the Christmas season with a holiday event within UFO99, letting players join in on a "Snowball Brawl" until January 5th. In particular, you can participate in some merry mayhem by taking down snowmen across a festive shoot-em-up.

In the latest update for UFO99, you'll need to make sure your snowball fighting skills are on point as you try to beat evil snowmen in exchange for "Santa Claus" event currency. This, in turn, can be used in the Christmas gachapon machine to redeem the Polar Bear, Christmas Elves, the Ice Witch, Reindeer, and the Gingerbread Man. The Rainbow Christmas Tree item, on the other hand, can boost the drop rate of the Santa Claus currency, and it can be obtained by simply watching an ad.

Apart from unlocking these holiday-themed characters through the in-game event, you can also simply buy them at the shop with exclusive deals for a limited time. To top it all off, there's a secret character you might just unlock once you defeat the "Evil Snowman" final boss - the catch is that it's not going to be easy to find this special boss.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading UFO99 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.