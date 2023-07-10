Honkai Star Rail announces version 1.2: Even Immortality Ends with several new characters and events

It’s been a couple of months since HoYoverse released its highly anticipated title, Honkai Star Rail. The first update already introduced three characters, and it is being followed by version 1.2 – Even Immortality Ends, which is set to add three more alongside a climactic end to Xianzhou Luofu’s adventure. Besides, players will also be able to participate in numerous other activities and missions.

Honkai Star Rail’s v1.2 update brings Dan Heng and the Astral Express Crew together as they together witness Xianzhou Luofu determine the fate of the entire Alliance. The questline brings to the fray two new regions, the Alchemy Commission and Scalegorge Waterscape. Players will be onboard the humongous Silkpunk flagship which is at the centre of the Stellaron disaster.

Things seem to be getting pretty chaotic in the JRPG, but the addition of three new characters should make things better. Hero number one is Blade, an immortal Stellaron Hunter. He is a five-star Wind type character following the Path of Destruction, who is willing to trade his own HP if it means that the opponent receives greater damage.

Next on the list is another hunter, the much-awaited Kafka, the daredevil from planet Pteruges-V. This world is unique because it is free from the concept of fear, leaving Kafka slightly incomplete as she’d never be able to feel such a crucial emotion. Gameplay wise Kafka is a five-star Lightning type, Path of Nihility character, who slashes enemies with her thunderous bolts.

Finally, Honkai Star Rail welcomes Luka, who was first introduced at the Summer Game Fest. He is a four-star Physical type hero on the Nihility Path. While he may be part of the dark and depressing Underworld, Luka’s optimism and carefree spirit ensures all the inhabitants of the netherworld are protected.

Players should also keep an eye out for all the new events like Tales of the Fantastic and Underground Treasure Hunt, which offer a tonne of goodies on completion.

Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.2 releases on July 19th. Download the game now for free.