Weilandangan, Blue Archive's Chinese version, is releasing next month

It’s been about a year and a half since Nexon released the mobile RPG, Blue Archive on Android and iOS. It’s been immensely successful everywhere, topping all charts thanks to the regular content updates it keeps receiving. Unfortunately, players in China haven’t been able to get in on the fun, but that’s about to change really soon.

A few weeks ago, Nexon announced that they would finally bring Blue Archive to China, in the form of Weilandangan, created specially for the country. Nexon still remains the developer, with the publishing being handled by Shanghai Roaming Star Co. Ltd.

Last month, a closed beta test was held in the region, to gauge whether or not the game would work there. It ended on July 5th, with a phenomenal response, which led to the solidification of Weilandangan’s launch. It’s not even that far and by this time next month, players in China will finally be playing Blue Archive.

The game will be more or less the same, as players collect characters from several Gacha banners and form a team of unique students from various academies in Kivotos. Combat takes place through an auto-battler system with players being able to select when to use abilities.

Fans in China really seem to be eager for Blue Archive’s launch considering the number of pre-registrations they’ve already raked in. Three weeks and the game has already received over a whopping 3.3 million sign-ups. That also means that all pre-registration rewards have been unlocked. So, at launch, Weilandangan players will receive 200000x Credit, 2200x Pyroxene, and an exclusive character.

Interested players can pre-register for Weilandangan by clicking on their preferred link below. It releases on August 3rd in China and similar to Blue Archive, it will be free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website which gives a detailed look at everything that will be part of the region-specific version.