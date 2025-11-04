Grimguard Tactics tier list - Ranking the main classes
Some classes have stronger heroes while others lack the skills needed to clear rooms, and our Grimguard Tactics tier list ranks them all!
Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.20.2
As you try and protect Terenos from the evil forces of Primorva, you’ll want the strongest heroes by your side. But to get the strongest heroes, you must target the best main classes. Grimguard Tactics has a distinct gacha system. Instead of rolling for characters/heroes, you roll for a main class.
Right now, there are 20+ main classes in Grimguard Tactics. Heroes of the same main class look the same but have different names, skills, and rarity ratings. The rare variants have lower drop rates but come with boosted stats, making them the strongest of the bunch.
However, with enough duplicates, you can ascend heroes to a higher rarity and massively improve their stats. But even that won’t work if you don’t target the right classes in the first place. That’s where our Grimguard Tactics tier list comes in! We’ve ranked the main classes into FIVE tiers: S, A, B, C, and D. Higher tier = stronger main class = best heroes.
Grimguard Tactics tier list exceptionIn Grimguard Tactics, two types of heroes transcend this tier list:
- Midnight Court Heroes
- Dawnseeker Heroes
If you get a hero with any of these two labels, keep that hero and build on them, regardless of which main class they belong to. These are basically special characters with boosted stats. They are much stronger than their base versions, and some even have bonuses for the whole team.
So, if you get a hero with a Dawnseeker or Midnight Court emblem from a class that we’ve put in the lower tiers, ignore our rankings and invest in that hero.
Now, click on that blue button to see the strongest classes in Grimguard Tactics.Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
- Arbiter
- Acolyte
- Pyromancer
- Sorcerer
- Enchantress
These FOUR are the strongest main classes in Grimguard Tactics. Whether you’re speed-running dungeons, getting into intense PvP battles, or trying to clear the main story, heroes from these classes excel at everything!
The Arbiter is a ranged class that has superb AoE skills and quite a few enemy debuffs up its sleeve. Also, the Arbiter is one of the few main classes that has no weak subclass. Whichever subclass you choose for the Arbiter, you get an OP build. That’s what makes them a must-have for every team.Sorcerer and Enchantress are two very similar main classes. Both are superb damage dealers and have the best crowd-control abilities on offer. If you can get both of these on the board, you’re primary damage dealers will have the time of their life getting rid of the Charmed and Slowed enemies, including the Acolyte.
The Acolyte might be a relatively new main class in Grimguard Tactics, but their blood-bending abilities make them dangerous for enemies and a handy ally for your team.
2
A Tier
- Tinkerer
- Barbarian
- Shieldmaiden
- Surgeon
- Necromancer
- Paladin
The A-tier looks stacked. You’ve got two tanks, an absolute beast of a damage dealer, a healer so good that she can resurrect the dead, and a cute, chaotic mascot. Equip the right gear, choose the strongest subclasses, and ascend to higher rarities, and these classes can overpower the strongest decks.
The Tinkerer is the chaotic yet cute mascot we mentioned. It can summon different types of bots that have the base stats of your Tinkerer and can travel across the board to heal allies or damage enemies. This puts an extra body on the board that could take away an entire turn from your enemy.Barbarian is another melee class that excels at dealing and absorbing damage. Depending on the subclass you choose, you’ll either get a damage + self-buff combo (Pit Fighter/Clanlord) or a damage + enemy-debuff combo (Rageheart). If you plan to get the best damage output from the Barbarian, Rageheart is the best subclass.
Log in to Grimguard Tactics for 30 days, and you’ll get a Legendary Dawnseeker Barbarian for free! Shieldmaiden and Paladin are tanks that focus on taking damage from enemies and protecting allies. Go for the Shieldmaiden if you want to debuff enemies in every turn, and choose Paladin if you’d like to buff your allies.
The Surgeon is the latest class to be added to Grimguard Tactics. It’s a healer class that doesn't just buff allies but also revives a fallen hero and brings them back to the board. However, the Surgeon doesn’t bring much else to the table. That’s why it stays in the A tier.
3
B Tier
- Blademaster
- Brigand
- Unsung Hero of Holdfast
- Mercenary
- Gunslinger
- Priestess
Whether you like them or not, heroes from these classes will be your main players for most of the early and mid-game content. That’s why it’s worth investing in these, but don’t go all in! It’s best to keep them around as your backup or use them for the easier Dungeons.
That said, a Dawnseeker Priestess from the Devotee subclass would make a strong support/healer for any team. The other two subclasses are also decent, but if you’re going to make her you’re primary healer, do the right thing and build her as a Devotee.Blademaster can hold the fort as a secondary DPS in case your primary gets wounded and has to stay at the hospital. Her Duelist subclass deals massive and quick damage and can help you parry attacks and land deadly counters as well. You can also build her as an AoE damage dealer with a Crit boost. And if you are diligent and like to keep a backup for your backup, build a Mercenary and ascend him to, at least, Legendary. Brigand is a damage-dealing tank with some decent long and short-range attacks. Choose the Seasnake subclass to absorb damage, dish it out, and make things easier for your allies by debuffing enemies.
After the Arbiter, Gunslinger is the best long-range assault class in the game. Gunslinger skills are similar to those of the Arbiter in that you get AoE and single-target attacks from both these classes. The only difference is that the Arbiter uses arrows, deals more damage, and can take it as well. Gunslinger, on the other hand, uses bullets and fails to make as much of a dent in the enemy’s HP bar.
4
C Tier
- Archer
- Fighter
- Gunner
- Spearman
The heroes of early game content are only good for the C tier when you look at the bigger picture. But we thank them for their service.
During Act 1, Archer will drop enemies with a single arrow. Spearman can take as many beatings as needed and still stand tall to deliver the final blow in boss battles. Gunner is pretty much the only long-range option at the start, and every shot he takes seems to be a critical hit.
But then comes Act 2, and you start seeing the flaws in these heroes. That’s the time to move them to the back seat and start looking for stronger alternatives. Avoid spending all your resources on these just because you are “attached” to these heroes. It’s not worth it.
5
D Tier
- Guard
- Hag
- Healer
- Warrior
- Witch
These are the weakest classes in Grimguard Tactics right now. That’s why you’ll see a lot of these on the screen whenever you recruit new heroes. However, they are not completely useless. You can retire these heroes to get other valuable items like Hero Ascension Tomes to ascend hero rarity and Essence items to upgrade weapons and armor.
And that’s how the Grimguard Tactics tier list looks for the current meta. Things might change with new updates, and when that happens, this tier list will also be updated accordingly.
Until then, read our tier list for Realms of Pixel that will give you a nice insight into heroes to pick there, or maybe stick your nose into this Five Nights TD tier list, if you prefer Roblox games.