Grimguard Tactics tier list - Ranking the main classes

Some classes have stronger heroes while others lack the skills needed to clear rooms, and our Grimguard Tactics tier list ranks them all!

Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.20.2

As you try and protect Terenos from the evil forces of Primorva, you’ll want the strongest heroes by your side. But to get the strongest heroes, you must target the best main classes. Grimguard Tactics has a distinct gacha system. Instead of rolling for characters/heroes, you roll for a main class.

Right now, there are 20+ main classes in Grimguard Tactics. Heroes of the same main class look the same but have different names, skills, and rarity ratings. The rare variants have lower drop rates but come with boosted stats, making them the strongest of the bunch.

Grimguard Tactics tier list exception

Midnight Court Heroes

Dawnseeker Heroes

However, with enough duplicates, you can ascend heroes to a higher rarity and massively improve their stats. But even that won’t work if you don’t target the right classes in the first place. That’s where our Grimguard Tactics tier list comes in! We’ve ranked the main classes into FIVE tiers: S, A, B, C, and D. Higher tier = stronger main class = best heroes.In Grimguard Tactics, two types of heroes transcend this tier list:

If you get a hero with any of these two labels, keep that hero and build on them, regardless of which main class they belong to. These are basically special characters with boosted stats. They are much stronger than their base versions, and some even have bonuses for the whole team.

So, if you get a hero with a Dawnseeker or Midnight Court emblem from a class that we’ve put in the lower tiers, ignore our rankings and invest in that hero.

Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.