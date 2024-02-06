Honkai: Star Rail passes 100 million downloads, Vision Pro version on the way

After being released in 2023 the game has already hit 100 million downloads

Developer MiHoYo have also announced a version for the Apple Vision Pro is in development

The game also received a spot on the Las Vegas Sphere

MiHoYo's Honkai: Star Rail has surpassed 100 million downloads, the developer announced. The spiritual successor to smash-hit action RPG Genshin Impact was only released last year but has already hit a huge milestone in terms of downloads.

MiHoYo has also confirmed that the game is now eligible for compatibility mode on Apple's newly released Vision Pro.

It's definitely not surprising to see Honkai: Star Rail pass 100 million downloads since the game was a huge success coming after the success of Genshin Impact. MiHoYo managed to do the unthinkable and have, in many ways, surpassed its previous title, which made a landmark impact on mobile gaming when it was released right before the Covid pandemic and capitalised quickly on a new staying-at-home audience.

Although people hoping for a cool VR version of the game for their ultra-expensive headset might be a bit disappointed that Honkai: Star Rail is only coming in compatibility mode for the Apple Vision Pro. But with that device lacking major apps like Netflix or Spotify, having a hit game available is definitely a bit of a plus for them.

MiHoYo also provided an update on the upcoming release of Honkai: Star Rail 2.0, with the announcement of a pseudo-radio show streaming on YouTube called "It's Always Night in Penacony" which you can watch below.

The show is apparently meant to be evocative of the soon-to-be-released new area to explore in 2.0, Penacony the "Planet of Festivities". The update is due to be released later today, as of the time of writing and will feature the explorable planet of Penacony, brand-new mechanics and more for players to enjoy.

