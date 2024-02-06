From Eva With Green is out now on iOS, letting you grow plants through pinball mechanics

From Eva With Green is a minimalist puzzle game with pinball mechanics

You can collect seeds and grow plants across different window frames

You'll uncover the story bit by bit as you progress

Filled with eco-friendly vibes and relaxing visuals, From Eva With Green is a unique puzzle game with pinball mechanics that tasks you with growing greenery across window frames. This charming new title from Crescent Moon Games offers a heartwarming narrative, minimalist visuals, and soothing gameplay with intuitive controls.

In From Eva With Green, you can look forward to vibrant aesthetics that take you through different characters' lives. As you progress through each frame and chapter, you'll discover more about the backstories of the characters on the window frames, as well as learn more about Eva herself and her mysterious circumstances. You'll essentially aim to help these characters find peace, all while tapping through pinball mechanics and prettifying windows with colourful flowers.

All this is accompanied by an evocative soundtrack to keep things subtle yet unforgettable. As you collect seeds, you can help make them grow and, in the process, improve the lives of the inhabitants of each window frame, whether they're friendly neighbours or innocent birds perched on the sill.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading From Eva With Green on the iOS App Store. It's a premium game that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

