Mabinogi Mobile announces launch date for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau

Mabinogi Mobile is set to make its first global expansion to new regions

Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau will be the first to get their hands on it

And this new release will also include localised regional content

One of the unfortunate factors of being on mobile is that often, you don't get your hands on a great game until after it's first launched overseas. But, eventually you will, especially if it's successful, as is the case with Mabinogi Mobile! Today, we've received information on their wider global release coming this year.

The first regions to get their hands on Mabinogi Mobile, however, will be a bit further afield from us in the UK. Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau will be able to try this spinoff of the hit MMORPG on July 22nd, and will also feature localised content specific to those regions.

Make mine Mabinogi

What's really striking about Mabinogi Mobile, to my mind at least, is how pleasant and stylised it looks. I think we've become accustomed to some visually stunning but artistically quite bland releases on mobile. So seeing Mabinogi Mobile embrace a cel-shaded atmosphere with bright colours is quite refreshing.

It's also been extremely well-received by fans in Korea, netting itself the 2025 Game of the Year accolade at the Korea Game Awards. So with that in mind, I wouldn't be surprised if, even if you're not an existing fan of Mabinogi, you're intrigued by what Mabinogi Mobile has to offer. Especially with the fast-paced combat and exploration shown off in the trailer.

Of course, for the moment, there's not much more info on when Mabinogi Mobile will launch further afield. However, the fact that Nexon reached out with this news in English suggests they're aware that there's increasing interest in the game. So watch this space, and we'll update as soon as any news about Mabinogi Mobile's global release is available!

In the meantime, if you want to see what other actual MMORPGs have made an impact on mobile, then be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft!