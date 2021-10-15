Honkai Impact 3rd’s v5.3 update, the Post-Dusk Odyssey launches next week on Android and iOS

miHoYo’s action title Honkai Impact 3rd is releasing its v5.3 update titled Post-Dusk Odyssey with a new chapter XXVII called Dusk of the Fool soon. It will go live next week on December 2nd. Lots of new changes are coming to the game. Check out the trailer for the update below:

This update will see the addition of Carole Peppers, the lively and feisty pepper and striker of Schicksal's 3rd Squad to Honkai Impact 3rd. Carole is a MECH-type Physical SP melee support striking her opponents hard with her mechanical fists. When she launches her ultimate move, you can immediately switch characters and stay on the field until the Ultimate is completed.

In the Post-Honkai Odyssey's Chapter 2 Prologue, Before Starfall, you will meet a grown-up and adult Bronya for the first time. This story’s protagonist is Carole, who will be responsible for saving all her squadmates. During her mission she will rendezvous with Bronya from where the story picks up. What follows is something you will have to find out by playing the new story.

In Honkai Impact 3rd’s v5.3 update Captains will also gain access to Herrscher of Flamescion’s first outfit called the Time Runner through the Outfit Supply. The suit has this very mysterious and cold vibe to it with the icy cold crystals that provide a fitting contrast to the costume’s default flames. Her Charged ATK and Ultimate receive major boosts with temporal magic thanks to her purple stardust, clock hands, and a dial-patterned skirt. The magic turns Herrscher of Flamescion into a comet that allows her to surpass the spacetime barrier.

A wondrous update featuring numerous additions, Honkai Impact 3rd’s v5.3 update, the Post-Dusk Odyssey goes live on December 3rd. Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play.