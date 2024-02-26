Open-world survival game Once Human announces March Beta test

Explore and personalize your own Eternaland.

Once Human has revealed a new beta test plan.

The next beta test will begin at the end of March.

New features and monsters are being added to the game.

Starry Studios has revealed a new gameplay trailer for its SCP-inspired multiplayer survival game Once Human. The developer has also announced a new beta test plan beginning March 28th, which includes a new mobile version of the game.

Once Human is an open-world survival game in which you work with a team of other players to survive against the formidable Aberrant creatures threatening the remaining traces of the human race. You’ll rebuild human territories and reveal the mysteries of your strange enemies, all while wielding guns and supernatural gifts.

During the new beta, you'll have a chance to experience new gameplay elements, including new monsters, such as a monster with a drill hand, which are featured in the trailer. Further, you'll be able to explore a personalized area called Eternaland, where you can construct buildings, solve puzzles, and explore new territories. In addition, a new PvP season will debut during the beta test.

The new trailer also shows off various multiplayer game modes. As you play, you'll explore aberration-filled caverns and ride in long-legged buses as you search for treasure and defend your territory. Once Human’s new trailer also showcases the new Deviant gameplay.

In a surprise twist, the new trailer ends with a fluffy alpaca pulling a rabbit from a hat, which may be a clue that a pet or companion feature is coming in the future.

Once Human is currently the second most wish-listed online multiplayer survival game. The game received a lot of attention during its last beta, with 300,000 sign-ups in just a week. To join the upcoming beta, sign up on the game's official website. You can sign up for the mobile beta test now, while pre-registration will soon be available for PC. To learn more, follow Once Human on Discord, Facebook, or X (Twitter) or visit the game's official website.