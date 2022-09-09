Honkai Impact 3rd adds new playable characters, themed outfits, summer event and more

HoYoverse has announced an exciting new update to Honkai Impact 3rd, letting players get their hands on v6.0 [Arrow of Novae] on September 15th. The action game features Elysia - the Herrscher of Human: Ego with a new S-rank Herrscher battlesuit. Players can also expect adjustments to Flame-Chaser Trials as well as a sizzling summer event with new event chapters, outfits, bonuses and more.

In particular, the latest update to Honkai Impact 3rd adds new playable characters [Herrscher of Human: Ego] and the [Herrscher of the Void]. Part 2 of Summer Survival Rhapsody Side 13 has also been added - here, Captains can join forces with Flame-Chasers and score cool in-game goodies such as Shadow Knight's new summer outfit: Seagull's Soar.

Herrscher of Human: Ego is a PSY-type character that deals ranged Ice DMG - she can also wield Magic Arrows and Crystal Flowers to take down foes. Her Ultimate is the Herrscher of Origin form that restores SP and boosts her teammates' damage.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Honkai Impact 3rd on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the latest update in store for you. You can catch Herrscher of Human: Ego in action and get a glimpse of the summer outfits available as well.

