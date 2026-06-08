Cassette Beasts 2002 gets an announcement and trailer, but no mobile release confirmed yet

Be kind, rewind?

Developer Bytten Studio has announced the sequel to their hit Pokémon-like Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts 2002 takes you to the city of Nodnol, a fictional take on 2000s London

Recruit a host of companions and choose from 50,000 different combinations of beasts

One of the more recent Pokémon-likes that really caught our eye was Cassette Beasts. A real retro take on the concept that turned your usual collectible monsters into cassettes as well! You can't get more 90s than that, but developer Bytten Studio is having a crack at it by taking the series into the new millennium with Cassette Beasts 2002!

And truly, you can't get more 2000s than when the UK was cool and trendy. Nodnol may be a fictional take on the capital, but it undoubtedly offers a retro setting that'll feel oddly familiar to Brit players. From there, you'll have 12 different companions to meet and a whopping 250 beasts to choose from, with over 50,000 possible evolutions and combinations!

Beast mode

But, as you might have noticed, there's a conspicuous lack of detail on one key piece of information. Which is whether we're going to get Cassette Beasts 2002 on mobile. Cassette Beasts was an amazing little Pokémon-like on mobile that we were very eager to see make its way to mobile.

Ever since Palworld blew the doors wide open for the Pokémon-like concept, we've had plenty of fairly lacklustre takes. So Cassette Beasts 2002 offering such an expanded view into its world, complete with so many new beasts and a new city to explore, is doubly exciting because of that.

My bet is that we'll eventually see Cassette Beasts 2002 arrive on mobile. And hopefully its positive reception on our platform means that Bytten Studio and publisher Raw Fury will take note and fast-track a port for iOS and Android, maybe even this year!

If you're looking for more fun and exploration on mobile, then you've got plenty of options to tide you over! Why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our favourite picks?