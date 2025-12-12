Hitman World of Assassination will soon welcome Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich as new character Lilith Devereux 

Another Elusive Target joins the fray

Jovovich joins in February 2026

New Elusive Target mission will star her character Lilith Devereux

Slim Shady mission still underway

It certainly seems like Hitman World of Assassination is heating things up even as Christmas rolls around, because when you're the most popular contract killer in the world of, well, assassination, there's no end to your missions, is there?

I say that because Agent 47 only recently had his hands full with Slim Shady, and now, there's a new Elusive Target joining the fray - Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich. You'll soon get to see the popular celebrity in February 2026, with Jovovich introducing her character Lilith Devereux during the Game Awards.

Of course, our favourite bald-headed hitman with a barcode on his neck will be diving into a new mission - to eliminate the deadly Devereux, prospective CEO of Ether Corporation. Since she entered the picture, it seems there's been a string of mysterious deaths surrounding her - predecessor Neleis De Waal included. That definitely sounds super sus, especially since the deaths include chief scientists Silvio Caruso and Francesca De Santis too. What are the odds, eh?

Until then, though, you can still tackle missions with the current Eminem vs. Slim Shady Elusive Target event, which will run until December 31st to end the year with a bang. In case you haven't been in the know, this tasks you with taking down Eminem's alter ego Slim Shady, and promises to be filled with unhinged chaos to keep you preoccupied all month.

Prior to that, Agent 47 was also tasked with protecting Bruce Lee back in September, so suffice it to say that our eponymous hitman has been busy since the launch in August. We've even got a proper review from our editor-in-chief if you're curious!

In any case, if you're looking for other fantastic mobile ports to tide you over until February, why not have a look at our list of the best console and PC conversions on iOS?