Hitman World of Assassination welcomes Bruce Lee for its next Elusive Target Mission

Enter the dragon

The Infiltrator Elusive Target Missions runs until November 20th

You must keep Bruce Lee alive throughout the tournament

A special Bruce Lee pack is also available

Hitman World of Assassination is barely a month into its iOS debut, and Agent 47 is already teaming up with a legend. IO Interactive has revealed a brand new Elusive Target mission, The Infiltrator, which runs until November 20th, and it stars none other than Bruce Lee.

The martial arts icon isn’t a target this time around, but an ally. Known here as Agent Lee, he enters a secret martial arts tournament hosted by the Concord Union, a criminal syndicate operating in Hong Kong. The venue is the luxurious Himmapan Hotel in Bangkok. Your role is to keep him alive, operating from the shadows to eliminate threats and uncover the Concord Union’s leader.

It’s a respectful nod to Lee’s legacy, timed with what would have been his 85th birthday, while also marking 25 years of the Hitman franchise. Bruce Lee carries quite an iconic presence, so you know threats will be out to get him. You're going to have to combine your stealth and strategy skills in this crossover between these two legends.

Alongside the mission comes the Bruce Lee Pack, a limited-time DLC available until November 20th for $4.99 / €4.99 / £3.99. It includes permanent access to The Dragon, a two-part Arcade contract based on The Infiltrator, plus cosmetics like the Yellow Tracksuit, Jade Dagger, Golden Dragon Scissors, and Kali Sticks. You’ll even get themed decorations for your Freelancer Safehouse.