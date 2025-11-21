Hitman World of Assassination hires a professional to get rid of Slim Shady once and for all in new Eminem collab

Please stand up - one last time

New Elusive Target starts December

Eminem and Slim Shady appear in a new mission

Holiday events make a comeback too

It certainly seems like there'll be no limit to Agent 47's sneaky shenanigans, as after that collab with Bruce Lee's Agent Lee, Hitman World of Assassination is now teaming up with none other than The Real Slim Shady.

I'm getting flashbacks of the 2000s here as Eminem is stepping into IO Interactive's port, and the new Elusive Target will offer a limited-time mission that'll run all throughout December. It's also a pretty clever twist to what's been happening in real life, as Eminem's said that he's been "trying to put Slim to rest, but he keeps coming back."

And with Agent 47 on the job, it seems putting Slim to rest will finally come to fruition.

Because Eminem's “The Death of Slim Shady” album is all about getting rid of his unhinged alter-ego, it's a fitting crossover to have a professional do the job. The new mission will feature dreamlike sequences across a medical facility in Hokkaido, and it's up to you to take out your target the best way you know how.

Of course, if you're a fan of the rap icon, you'll find plenty of Easter eggs and references littered throughout the new mission, along with two new Featured Contracts batches and even the return of The Splitter featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Agent 47's really got his work cut out for him this time - and just in time for the holiday season too, it seems.

That's because the Holiday Hoarders and Hokkaido Snow Festival events will also be making a comeback, so suffice it to say there'll be plenty to keep you busy before the year ends.

In any case, if you're curious about this mobile port, you can check out our editor-in-chief's review of Hitman World of Assassination to see just how well it holds up against the PC and console versions!