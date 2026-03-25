Easy Delivery Co. is anything but as the indie PC hit finally arrives on mobile

Take it easy dude, but take it!

Easy Delivery Co. is out now as the PC indie hit comes to mobile

Drive around a mountainous town delivering packages with your handy Kei truck

Get upgrades, explore, and don't expect a mystery to uncover...right?

Off the back of my comment yesterday that everyone seems to dream of owning a small business, I think it's rather fitting that we're also covering the long-awaited mobile release of a small delivery business! That's right, Easy Delivery Co. has now made its way to mobile, offering a spooky, mysterious, but somehow cosy experience.

Easy Delivery Co. sees you hired as the latest delivery driver for the titular company. Your job is simply to make deliveries around a snowy mountain town that, once bustling, is now shrouded in mystery both figurative and literal.

With the help of your trusty Kei truck, you'll speed around the mountainside dropping off packages, while slowly accruing upgrades and enjoying the laid-back mood of Easy Delivery Co. Or you can take the mountain roads at breakneck speeds. You know, it's your choice.

0 to 60 in nothing flat

It's probably not hard for you to guess that there's more to the world of Easy Delivery Co. than meets the eye. But you'll be glad to know there's no hidden horror experience to be had, although discovering all the secrets of what exactly is going on in the town may be a little unnerving.

But, even if all you want to do is drop off packages, you can do so and enjoy the retro graphics, straightforward controls and comfortable gameplay loop of Easy Delivery Co. at your leisure. Of course, I'm sure it'll only be a matter of time before your curiosity gets the better of you...

And hey, maybe Easy Delivery Co. will make this year's list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)? There's only one way to find out, and that's to keep checking in on this comprehensive list as it's updated throughout the year!