Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen launches on iOS with plenty of hand-drawn adventures for the whole family

The pen is indeed mightier than the sword

Nine levels of wholesome family fun

Free to try with a one-time purchase

Made in collaboration with series creator Joe Brumm

There's truly no limit to one's imagination, especially when there are lovely blue doggos involved. I say that because Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen invites you to do exactly that - you'll explore an adorable hand-drawn world of imagination with the BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning series protagonist, all across a narrative-driven adventure crafted in collaboration with series creator Joe Brumm himself.

The OG voice actors from the show reprise their roles here as well, and it's out now on iOS for you to dive into (if you're on Android, you'll have to wait a tad longer for the January 10th release).

The try-before-you-buy model lets you give it a go risk-free before deciding if you want to shell out a one-time purchase of $14.99 for the whole thing, which is honestly a fantastic way of seeing whether or not it's your cup of tea before going all-in.

As for the adventure itself, you'll go on a quest to find the titular pen with Bluey herself, with all kinds of shenanigans you'll inevitably stumble upon along the way. There are nine levels to clear and plenty of puzzles to solve all throughout, plus lovely mini-games that include helping little critters find their way back home.

Suffice it to say there's lots of wholesome family-friendly fun to be had, and if that's something you're into, you can head on over to Halfbrick Studios' official website to know more. Cutscenes are also fully animated, by the way - a quality you can expect from the creative minds behind Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride.

And just in case you're in the mood for more Bluey in your life (who isn't?), there's Lego Bluey to try as well, along with the best family games you can play on iOS for more wholesome fun, especially this Christmas!