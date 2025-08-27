Hitman: World of Assassination launches on iOS, letting you take your contracts on the go

No rest for the wicked

Complete objectives across iconic locations

Hitman 1, 2, and 3 compiled

Play the first location for free

IO Interactive A/S has announced the official launch of Hitman: World of Assassination on iOS today, letting you step into the shoes (or slip into the gloves?) of everyone's favourite titular hitman on mobile today. Now, you can take your contracts on the go across more than a hundred hours of content - Agent 47 just can't catch a break, can he?

In Hitman: World of Assassination, there's plenty of the aforementioned assassination to do as you scour iconic locations to make the kill. You'll need to study your environment if you want to use it to your advantage, as well as learn how to manipulate unwitting NPCs to eliminate your target without a hitch.

Whether you're hiding in plain sight or mastering the art of disguise, it seems there's no limit to how you can complete your objectives and clear those missions like the seasoned hitman that you are.

We first talked about this in June, and it seems it's worth the wait given how this one compiles Hitman 1, 2, and 3, along with the expansions - only this time, the touch controls are fully optimised so you can hit your targets on the go. There's external controller support too just in case, and you can play the first location for free to get a taste of the sneaky life before going all in.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Hitman: World of Assassination on the App Store. The price tag varies depending on the pack purchased.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.