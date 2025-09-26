Snowbreak: Containment Zone launches 4th wall-breaking AR Interaction System to heat up its summer update

Immersion levels rising

New Operatives join the fray

AR Interaction System adds more oomph IRL

Summer-themed mini-games underway

Following up on last month's Defiant Bloom update, Amazing Seasun Games is kicking off the summer season with Snowbreak: Containment Zone's latest update, welcoming the sizzling Cerulean Getaway to the shooter RPG. In particular, the New Prologue has been overhauled, along with the AR Interaction System being implemented to ramp up the immersion.

This also includes new Operatives Fenny – Pureheart and Siris – Freefin. The former will no doubt boost your aerial combat styles while the latter offers a combat jetboard to surf into battle - both pretty stylish and totally in sync with the summer, I'd say.

Of course, the sun, sand, and sea won't be complete without new swimsuits. This means you can now use the all-new AR Interaction System to bring Sunspray Surge and Aqua Mirage to life in the real world. Equip the outfit and watch the wonder unfold - talk about breaking the 4th wall, eh?

Now, there's also a new Breezeheart Bay base area for you to chill in when you're itching for that summer getaway - you can even make ice cream with the ladies in the Frosty Toss-Up mini-game.

All these come on top of the Let's Optimize, Heimdall! Mode, the Dreamboard Harbor mode, and the Paper Dreamland content - you'll simply have to dive in to find out.

And if you're curious about how all the new characters rank, why not have a look at our Snowbreak: Containment Zone tier list to get an idea?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store and on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.